Wits player set to join Maritzburg

DURBAN – Wits midfielder, Phumlani Ntshangase, is set to join Maritzburg United on a permanent basis. The player was on loan at the Team of Choice this season.

His agent, Sizwe Ntshangase, confirmed the deal: “I met with Farook Kadodia (the chairman of Maritzburg) two weeks ago. We have an agreement between us but on principle.”

Bidvest Wits have sold their Premier Soccer League (PSL) status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), who will relocate the club from Gauteng to Limpopo.

Phumlani has a good rapport with Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler from their time together at Wits.