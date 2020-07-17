Wits player set to join Maritzburg
DURBAN – Wits midfielder, Phumlani Ntshangase, is set to join Maritzburg United on a permanent basis. The player was on loan at the Team of Choice this season.
His agent, Sizwe Ntshangase, confirmed the deal: “I met with Farook Kadodia (the chairman of Maritzburg) two weeks ago. We have an agreement between us but on principle.”
Bidvest Wits have sold their Premier Soccer League (PSL) status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), who will relocate the club from Gauteng to Limpopo.
Phumlani has a good rapport with Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler from their time together at Wits.
Tinkler nurtured Ntshangase as a youngster at Wits until he graduated to the senior side. His contract with Wits expired at the end of last month.
“All there is left now is to put everything in writing. For now, we’ve had verbal agreements,” he added.
Maritzburg have a chance to finish in the top three.@Minenhlecr7
The Mercury