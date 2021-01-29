Wits signings have taken Orlando Pirates to another level, says Gavin Hunt

JOHANNESBURG - Gavin Hunt has credited Kaizer Chiefs' purple patch to the eradication of individual mistakes and use of players to their strengths. However, he's still wary of the threat posed by their nemesis Orlando Pirates. After a daunting first half of the season, where they were a shadow of themselves following a last day failure to win the championship, Chiefs have had a second half full of resurgence. ALSO READ: Gavin Hunt wants more game toughness from Kaizer Chiefs ahead of derby They qualified for the CAF Champions League group stage and are on a five-match unbeaten run in the league – thanks to three wins and two consecutive draws recently.

That run has lifted them from the bottom half of the standings to seventh spot with 18 points, 12 adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“There's a combination of things. But I'll give you an overview: there's been an eradication of big mistakes, getting to play players where they are comfortable and in a way that suits them.

“There's a lot of other details, but we can't get into that,” the 56-year-old coach said.

Pirates played a role in Chiefs' poor start, humiliating them 5-0 on aggregate in the MTN8 semi-finals as they went on to claim the first silverware of the season.

However, a lot has happened since their last meeting.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has come out of the blocks to remind the fraternity why he was the club's number 1 in their title push last season, while the return of striker Samir Nurkovic also brought a breath of fresh air to the team.

That's why Chiefs' resurgence has been said to be inspired by the duo, together with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, 21, and Happy Mashiane, 23, up front. Hunt, though, has been relatively happy with his team's defensive improvements.

“Anytime you go to a club, you want to work on that certain area of the pitch.

“Obviously, we weren't very good at the beginning.

“But it's all about getting combinations and understanding.

“There's been a few changes but I don't think we are near to being a finished product,” Hunt said.

Chiefs will be eager to build on their impressive defensive structure at the Orlando Stadium tomorrow afternoon (3.30pm kick-off) against the Buccaneers who've battled to have a potent attack in recent matches, following injuries to key strikers.

Nonetheless, Hunt has no doubt counterpart Josef Zinnbauer will still have a strong selection pool, considering that his former charges from the defunct Wits, such as Deon Hotto, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Thabang Monare and Terrence Dzvukamanja, have fitted like a glove at Pirates.

“They've had a great start and won a trophy. They've made some great signings, players that I know very well.

“They've taken the team to another level. But what's going on there, I really don't know. We focus on what we do here. But they have a lot of options,” Hunt said.

