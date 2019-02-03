Gavin Hunt isn't focusing on being called title contenders. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits don’t want to pay too much attention to their title challengers after increasing their lead in the Absa Premiership standings. The Clever Boys defeated Maritzburg United 1-0 thanks to a strike by Lehlohonolo Majoro at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday night.

They have 37 points after 19 league matches and opened a five-point gap over Orlando Pirates.

The Buccaneers were not involved in the league this weekend as they were busy with their African adventure. Pirates hosted Esperance de Tunis of Tunisia in a Champions League group match in Orlando last night.

They are now five points and one game behind the leaders, Wits.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt doesn’t want to focus on their adversaries.

“We can’t be concerned about other people. Our focus is winning our games without looking at what others are doing,” Hunt said.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the defending league champions, were also involved in the Caf Champions League this weekend – they beat ASEC Mimosas 3-1 on Friday night.

Sundowns are six points behind Wits, with three games in hand.

“What will be key for us is to stay consistent. We must also keep on doing the things that have taken us where we are right now. We will see where that takes us,” he added.

Hunt is searching for a record fifth league title in the PSL era. He is tied with late Ted Dumitru and Gordon Igesund on four titles.

Wits acquired Fagrie Lakay from SuperSport United on a permanent deal in this transfer window.

“He hasn’t played for a long time but he was involved with our MultiChoice Diski Challenge team. He is a good player and we won’t rush him,” Hunt elaborated.

Lakay struggled for game time during his stint with Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

“Obviously there are players that we would have loved to have signed but that’s football for you. Football is like that but I’m happy with the squad that we have right now,” Hunt said.

Wits' next game is against Highlands Park on Saturday at home.

Meanwhile, new coach Eric Tinkler doesn’t want to see Maritzburg United relegated from the PSL.

Tinkler took the reins from Muhsin Ertugral last week, and lost on debut at the hands of Wits.

Majoro's winner in the last 10 minutes of the game left Maritzburg rooted to the foot of the table with 11 points after 19 games.

Tinkler is keen to keep Maritzburg in the top flight.

“I’m a winner. I want to achieve things. I want to see this team staying in the league.

"It will be a big shame if this team was to go down. They are a good team with a good support base,” Tinkler explained.

Maritzburg have lost their last seven game in all competitions. They have one victory in the league this season, when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in September.

“The psychological factor is going to be key in our situation,” added Tinkler.

“Right now, it is all about working on the mindset of the players.

"We can train and do all the tactical work but it is key to instil a positive mindset into my players.”

Maritzburg next host Polokwane City in a PSL clash at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday (8pm).





Sunday Independent

Like us on Facebook