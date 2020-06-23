Wits still have professional pride to play for, says stunned Gavin Hunt

Everywhere he has been, Hunt has achieved success. Winning is in his DNA.

Hunt is a serial winner who has amassed much silverware over the years.

Not even the sale of Bidvest Wits, which means unemployment for him at the end of the season, will temper his winning mentality. His desire to succeed remains intact.

During his tenure with the Clever Boys, the 55-year-old has turned the club in to a formidable force, winning the Premiership, Telkom Knockout and MTN8.

Wits are also in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, where they are pitted against Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We were in the Nedbank Cup final (back in 2014 against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban), but unfortunately we lost (3-1). We're still in the semi-finals now,” the four-time PSL winner said in an interview with IOL Sport.

“We know that it is going to be a difficult ask (against Sundowns). We have to do the best we can. We want to try and qualify for Africa again if we can.

“We did well this season to reach the group stage with our small squad. We have to pick up the pieces again and try to finish off well.”

Wits have flourished under Hunt, who took over the coaching reins back in 2013 having enjoyed success with SuperSport United, where he won three league titles on the trot and the Nedbank Cup.

Wits have sold their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) of Limpopo. The new owners will take over the club next season. They have indicated that they will be cutting ties with Hunt as they cannot afford him.

It remains to be how the players respond at Wits when the PSL does resume.

“We will see when we come back. Obviously we haven’t had a training session. We will then see how we go. We’ve got professional pride to play for. We all know the situation, but it is important to treat the game with respect, play properly and do the right things,” Hunt said.





How's this for a weekend starter?Coach Gavin Hunt showing off his dance moves after winning the Premiership title. @BidvestWits @OfficialPSL pic.twitter.com/A7Po76NFFP — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) June 23, 2017





At this stage, Hunt is not sure about his next destination.

“There’s nothing at the moment. My focus is to finish off well at Wits. Whatever happens must happen. I can’t predict the future, nobody predicted this. I want to keep working; wherever that is going to be, I don’t know. This came as a surprise. Right now, I don’t know what the future holds,” he said.

Hunt has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

“It is very unprofessional to speak about these things,” He said.

“It is not right. People are in jobs and my name is thrown in there just like a piece of dirt all over the show. It makes me look bad but I haven’t done everything wrong. It is unprofessional and it is not good.

“This has hit everybody bad. Everyone is upset at our club about it but it is something that we have to move on (from). Time will tell, we can’t say anything now. The most important thing is to finish well.

“I understand, we just need to move on now.”



