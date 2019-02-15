Gavin Hunt: Make mine a double - the League and the Cup. Photo: Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix

DURBAN – Bidvest Wits are still on course to clinch a double. The Clever Boys are at the summit of the Absa Premiership table with 37 points after 20 games. They are three points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns with the Brazilians on 34 points from 17 matches.

The Clever Boys will battle with Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the title race, something their coach Gavin Hunt knows all about, having won four in his career.

Hunt is tied with the late Ted Dumitru and the legendary Gordon Igesund and if he wins this time around, Hunt will be the most successful coach in the history of the Premier Soccer League.

There is no doubt that he will be eyeing yet another double with Wits, having already delivered one. Two seasons ago Hunt lifted the Absa Premiership and the MTN8.

Hunt will be looking to emulate that this season, especially after he was saved by rain on Wednesday night in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

Wits were trailing 1-0 when their clash against Black Leopards was called off because of torrential rain at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo. The match will be replayed.

Wits will be hoping that they make use of their luck by beating Leopards to reach the last eight of the Nedbank Cup. The Nedbank Cup is the only missing piece on Hunt’s list of silverware in his tenure with the Students.

He has won the league, MTN8 and the Telkom Knockout in his time with the Clever Boys. Hunt won South Africa’s premier cup competition for the first time in 2004 when he was still with Moroka Swallows, where he got the better of Manning Rangers in the final.

Hunt also lifted the Nedbank Cup with SuperSport United in 2012, beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at Orlando Stadium.

The coach will be hoping that come May, his side will lift both the league and the Nedbank Cup.





