Darren Keet in action for Bidvest Wits against Highlands Park. Photo: Gavin Barker / BackpagePix

DURBAN – Bafana Bafana’s goal-minder, Darren Keet is on his last two months of his contract with Wits and is yet to pen a new deal with the Clever Boys. Wits coach, Gavin Hunt, is challenging Keet to make a decision about his future.

Keet has been colossal for Wits in the last three seasons, helping them to their maiden PSL title, Telkom Knockout and MTN8 crown.

“He is out of contract and we all know that. We need to get some sort of clarity going forward, you know what I mean if he is going to stay or go,” Hunt said.

Keet has been benched for Wits’ last two games, while Ricardo Goos has commanded the No 1 jersey and the Durban born goalkeeper has been in good touch.

Darren Keet with fans during Bafana Bafana's arrival in Johannesburg from the African Cup of Nations. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“I don’t really rotate goalkeepers. I really don’t. I felt there was a need to play him (Goos) and to look at him. He was unfortunate last week with an own goal. He was okay. He did what he had to do.

He is a totally different keeper to Darren. Totally different in terms of the make-up and how they are. Sometimes you need to change the face,” Hunt explained.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has expressed his desire to sign Keet before.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook