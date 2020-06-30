'Wonderful boy' George Maluleka wasn't happy at Chiefs - Doctor Khumalo

DURBAN - Doctor Khumalo has described the departure of George Maluleka at Kaizer Chiefs as a great loss for Amakhosi.





The departure of Maluleka was revealed this afternoon. Maluleka is on his way to Mamelodi Sundowns after penned a pre-contract with the Brazilians three months ago.





He snubbed a two-year deal that Chiefs offered him. With the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on pause because of the coronavirus, the big question that everyone was asking was, is Maluleka going to finish the season at Chiefs because he can only be eligible to don the Sundowns colours next season.





Former Chiefs and Bafana Bafana great, Khumalo couldn't hide his feelings about the departure of Maluleka.





"It is a great loss man," Khumalo said when asked about Maluleka leaving Chiefs.





"I'm sure both parties didn't want to end the marriage like that, but obviously there are things that are beyond the game that maybe both parties couldn't come to terms in terms of understanding each other."





Chiefs are at the summit of the Absa Premiership table and four points clear, with Sundowns are breathing down their neck.





"It is an unfortunate situation. At the end of the day, it is all about being happy. It is all about delivering the goods for the club and you must do that with pride," Khumalo said. "But if you are not happy, there's no ways that you are going to be able to deliver.





"George has been a wonderful boy, I worked with him when we won the league with Stuart Baxter. I had an opportunity to talk to him when he called me to wish me a happy birthday. Obviously as his senior, I wanted to ask how he is.





"He did explain to me. Obviously I can divulge that. But the sound of his tone was low because he was not happy." Khumalo detailed.





During his time with Chiefs, he won two league titles, the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 crowns. Amakhosi also confirmed that they won't extend the contract of Kabelo Mahlasela, who is currently on loan at Polokwane City.