Worry for Ernst Middendorp as Maritzburg lose again

DURBAN – Thabo Mnyamane scored the only goal of the game from a free-kick for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila to consign Maritzburg United to a fourth consecutive league defeat at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night.

The defeat for Ernst Middendorp’s side could mean that they will drop down to last place in the league, if fellow strugglers Black Leopards manage to gain at least a point from their game against Baroka FC on Saturday afternoon.

Despite going down, Maritzburg did dominate possession and Thabiso Kutumela just had luck go against him in the 42nd minute as his shot struck the underside of the bar and somehow managed to stay out. The result was Maritzburg’s fourth consecutive loss against a Limpopo side.

Kutumela was enterprising throughout the game, probing the Tshakhuma defence who to their credit, managed to hold firm.

Maritzburg showed their intent to come back after the half-time break by making a triple change as Jose Ali Meza, Riyaz Ismail, and Phiwayinkosi Zuma.