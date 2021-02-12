Worry for Ernst Middendorp as Maritzburg lose again
DURBAN – Thabo Mnyamane scored the only goal of the game from a free-kick for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila to consign Maritzburg United to a fourth consecutive league defeat at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night.
The defeat for Ernst Middendorp’s side could mean that they will drop down to last place in the league, if fellow strugglers Black Leopards manage to gain at least a point from their game against Baroka FC on Saturday afternoon.
Despite going down, Maritzburg did dominate possession and Thabiso Kutumela just had luck go against him in the 42nd minute as his shot struck the underside of the bar and somehow managed to stay out. The result was Maritzburg’s fourth consecutive loss against a Limpopo side.
Kutumela was enterprising throughout the game, probing the Tshakhuma defence who to their credit, managed to hold firm.
Maritzburg showed their intent to come back after the half-time break by making a triple change as Jose Ali Meza, Riyaz Ismail, and Phiwayinkosi Zuma.
Though Maritzburg probed forward, they ultimately failed to beat Tshakhuma keeper Washington Arubi.
The win for TTM would have been a much-needed confidence boost for not only them but also their new coach Dylan Kerr, who now coaches his third team this season after having been recently sacked from the posts he held at Baroka FC and Black Leopards.
Next up for the Team of Choice is a Nedbank Cup Round of 16 clash against Orlando Pirates at the Harry Gwala Stadium in two weeks before another bottom of the table clash against Black Leopards.
IOL Sport