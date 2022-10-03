Wounded Sekhukhune will aim to beat Orlando Pirates says coach Kaitano Tembo

Johannesburg - Sekhukhune United coach Kaitano Tembo believes that his side will go all out for a win, and have had more than enough time to prepare, ahead of their home clash against Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night. The pressure is currently on Tembo and Babina Noko. The side has shown little improvement from last season. They have won just one league game so far and are second last with seven points after eight games.

Should Sekhukhune lose to the Sea Robbers and Marumo Galants pick up points against TS Galaxy, Tembo’s side could move to last place. “Preparations have been going well. We have had enough time to rest and to look at areas that we need to improve,” said Tembo.

“We also looked at areas in which we need to continue doing well. We also had an opportunity to give time to guys who are coming from injuries. The international break gave us that opportunity. “Now that we are coming off a break, we need to start again. Hopefully the players are in a good space due to the nature of the game that we are playing. Pirates are a good team and it is a big game. We need to play attacking football because we need points. I am positive based upon what I have been seeing in training.”

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune’s veteran defender Daniel Cardoso conceded that a lack of finesse in the final third has cost his side so far this season. “Finishing has been a downfall for us. We have dominated in most of our games. We are struggling to get goals. We did some finishing drills during the break. We have also been leaking goals at the back and giving away stupid goals from our own defensive errors. “The only team that has worked for goals against us was Stellenbosch. We basically gave away goals in the other games. The mood has been good and we had a good friendly game during the break which helped us,” said Cardoso.

Pirates will also be going all out for a win in this game and gunning to expose the fragile Sekhukhune defence. A win for Jose Riveiro’s side could take them closer to the top of the standings. They enter the game second and five points adrift of log leaders Sundowns, who have played a game more. @eshlinv IOL Sport