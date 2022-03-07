Wounded Sundowns look to bounce back with a vengeance in Nedbank Cup

Cape Town — After their Premiership Championship drive has hit a bit of a roadblock, the Nedbank Cup competition will allow Mamelodi Sundowns to return to winning ways. Last Saturday, lowly Maritzburg sent shockwaves through the football fraternity after they defeated Sundowns 2-1 in a DStv Premiership match at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

On Tuesday, Sundowns will be home at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, in Atteridgeville, to host ABC Motsepe League side Mathaithai FC in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 match (kick-off 6pm). The Free State-based Mathaithai defeated NC Professionals in the opening round of the tournament. The winner of this Last 16 clash will progress through to the quarterfinal round. As usual, Sundowns will be well prepared for the match, and Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena said the players are looking to bounce back to winning ways.

“We’re looking forward to it (playing Mathaithai). We have tried to collect as much information as we possibly can," said Mokwena. "We have tried to profile them from a qualitative (stats) perspective. We have looked at who they are and where they are in the ABC Motsepe (Free State stream). "They played on Sunday, and they won 1-0. The situation for them is a bit complex in the (their) league, but because of their focus on the cup, they have managed to do very well to get to this stage.

"Hopefully, the information that we’ve collected comes in handy for us to win the match. Before their historic conquest over Al Ahly in Cairo, Sundowns opened their Nedbank Cup account with a resounding 4-0 win over GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay FC. After Saturday's lapse against Maritzburg, Mokwena said the mood in the camp is positive. “We played well against Maritzburg," said Mokwena "We created a lot of chances and stuck to the game plan. We were happy with the personality of the team. The team played with a lot of aggression and intensity.”

Mokwena could not say who would make the run-on XI on Tuesday. “Midfielder Lesedi (Kapinga) has had a chance and Brain Onyango has been in," said Mokwena. " Haashim Domingo has been outstanding when he’s been given a chance and (Sphelele) Mkhulise has also come in and put his hand up.”

“With regards to team selection, we try to merit and reward players who deserve the opportunity to play. It is not just on performances in matches but also body language and attitude in training. “We are going to field good players for the match. We have to ensure that the squad is strong enough for all the knock-backs that can come in the match. “We have to make sure that we are mentally and physically ready for tomorrow’s clash. It will help us.

"You (the media) seen over the last couple of games how we've gone about with our rotation. We try to rotate a little bit in the defensive line. "We've got (Thabiso) Kutumela coming back from injury, and he is slowly getting into the groove. "Neo Maema is also in a good space and you have seen Kermit (Erasmus) featuring recently.