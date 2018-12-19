“We don’t worry about one player. We work as a collective,” says Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen on AmaZulu striker Emiliano Tade. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Lamontville Golden Arrows are not bothered by the threat posed by AmaZulu talisman Emiliano Tade ahead of the KwaZulu-Natal PSL derby on Saturday at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi. Tade has been a menace to opposition teams at King Zwelithini Stadium. He has notched up four goals in Umlazi.

The last victims were Bloemfontein Celtic. He struck a brace to hand AmaZulu the victory last Wednesday.

The Argentinian also found the back of the net against Free State Stars and Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini. But Arrows are not fazed by those statistics.

Abafana Bes’thende are putting their emphasis on becoming the first side this season to beat Usuthu in the league at home.

Baroka FC, Free State Stars, Maritzburg United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Polokwane City and Bloemfontein Celtic have all failed to dispatch Usuthu in Umlazi.

Arrows want to do the impossible. Coach Clinton Larsen explained: “That is our motivation. We want to be the first side to beat them at home.

“We won’t put too much focus on Tade because he hasn’t scored five goals.

“We don’t worry about one player. We work as a collective. We can’t afford to focus on one player because they still have Bongi Ntuli, Jabulani Ncobeni and Karuru (Ovidy).”

Arrows are unbeaten in their last two games in the league.

“The mood is good in the camp going into the game. We are unbeaten in the last two games. We collected four points out of the possible six in the last two games against Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits. These are two strong sides.

“In the last eight games, we’ve only lost one game. We are on the right track,” he added.

“We want to finish the year on a high. We want to break into the top eight. The only way we can do that is by winning this game. So, this game is huge for us.

“We know that it is also huge for them after losing to Black Leopards. It won’t be easy. Yes, they were beaten by Black Leopards, but they fought,” Larsen elaborated.

Arrows have amassed points where no-one thought they were going to attain them.

They have secured points in Cape Town, Free State and Mbombela. “Our players are more relaxed if we are playing away from home.

They always feel the pressure if we are at home. Away, they have no pressure. I hope they will enjoy the occasion,” Larsen stated.

* Larsen was chosen as the PSL Coach of the Month, and Tade as the Player of the Month for November/December on Wednesday.

CONGRATULATIONS to @AmaZuluFootball coach, Cavin Johnson and on-form attacking player, Emiliano Tade.



The #AbsaPrem Coach and Player of the Month (Nov/Dec 2018) respectively. pic.twitter.com/Yk5GscYtzJ — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) December 19, 2018

Match day experience for soccer fans: Kick For A Million

To build on the success of the competition from last season, Absa is once again changing many lives through the Kick for Million competition throughout the 2018/19 Absa Premiership season.

On match day, six fans are chosen ahead of the start of the game at the respective stadium to kick against an Absa Premiership legendary goalkeeper in a sudden death competition during halftime.

At the end of the contest, each runner-up will receive R1,000 and the winner of the round will take home R5,000.

The winner of the final round then automatically becomes a finalist to Kick for a Million at the trophy handover match at the end of the season in May 2019.

In the build-up to Saturday's KZN derby, Absa will host roadshows in Umlazi on Thursday, December 20 at Mega City Mall from 1pm to 5pm and Friday, December 21 at Eyadini Lounge from 3pm – 5pm.

And on match day, Absa will be bringing fans the ultimate match day experience through the Woza Nazo Absa Red Zone, where over a 1 000 soccer fans will get access to an exclusive area where there will be entertainment, food, refreshments and Woza Nazo merchandise ahead of the match.

The Absa Red Zone will be located on the outer field at King Zwelithini stadium, and open from 12pm until 2.30pm on December 22.

* This article was published in partnership with Absa.

