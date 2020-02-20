The 28-year-old Maritzburg United defender shot to prominence with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2009 as a teenager. His only silverware came during his stint with FC Rostov in Russia. Addressing the media yesterday in Pietermaritzburg, Xulu revealed his desire to end his domestic barren run.
The Team of Choice will lock horns with Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday at 8.15pm.
“It is a worry, obviously, if you look at the number of finals that I’ve played for Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg. You can’t think too far ahead. For now, I just want to focus on the last 16. Maybe I’ll be able to grab my first silverware in South Africa,” Xulu explained.
Xulu competed in his first cup final in 2012 when he was still at Sundowns. They lost 2-0 to Tshwane rivals SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium.