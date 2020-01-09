Xulu’s future clarified amid interest from Pirates









Siyanda Xulu doesn’t have any intentions of exiting Maritzburg United and will only depart the Team of Choice if they grant him blessings to leave. Photo: Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix Siyanda Xulu doesn’t have any intentions of exiting Maritzburg United and will only depart the Team of Choice if they grant him blessings to leave. The KwaMashu-born centre-back is in the last six months of his deal with Maritzburg, who he joined two years ago after falling out of favour at Kaizer Chiefs. At Naturena Xulu lost the confidence that saw him attract interest from a number of European clubs. But he has since resurrected his career in the KwaZulu-Natal capital. Xulu’s agent, Paul Mitchell of Siyavuma Sports Agency, confirmed that they haven’t received any interest for the services of Xulu. “It is not a secret that Siyanda is in his last six months of his contract with Maritzburg United but we are not talking to any club right now.

“We haven’t signed any pre-contract with any club at the moment. Siyanda is firmly focused on recovering from injury, he wants to get back on the field of play,” Mitchell explained.

Xulu can sign a pre-contract with any team since he is in the last six months of his contract. It has been reported that he is on the radar of Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates.

“We haven’t spoken to Wits or Pirates. We haven’t spoken to anyone and I’m being honest about that. Siyanda is focused on Maritzburg. His mind is not elsewhere,” he added.

Xulu won the best defender award in the league in his first season with the Team of Choice. That led to Bafana Bafana call-ups.

“We will only move Siyanda through the blessings of Maritzburg United because we’ve developed a very good working relationship with them over the past few years. We want to do things in a proper way,” Mitchell elaborated.

Pirates’ defensive struggles have been evident. They have kept one clean sheet in 16 league outings. Their shaky defence has been their undoing since the beginning of the campaign.

Can Xulu be a solution for their defensive frailties? The former FC Rostov (Russia), Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs player has enough experience to be relied on for defensive stability.

The 29-year-old has also had trials with world giants like Barcelona of Spain and Arsenal of England. Over the years he has earned Bafana Bafana call-ups.

Pirates can get him for free in June. Will Maritzburg opt to lose him for free at the end of the season or sell him in this transfer window?





The Mercury

