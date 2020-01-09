The KwaMashu-born centre-back is in the last six months of his deal with Maritzburg, who he joined two years ago after falling out of favour at Kaizer Chiefs.
At Naturena Xulu lost the confidence that saw him attract interest from a number of European clubs. But he has since resurrected his career in the KwaZulu-Natal capital.
Xulu’s agent, Paul Mitchell of Siyavuma Sports Agency, confirmed that they haven’t received any interest for the services of Xulu.
“It is not a secret that Siyanda is in his last six months of his contract with Maritzburg United but we are not talking to any club right now.