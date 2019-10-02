JOHANNESBURG – Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s career may be hitting its twilight, but he vows to play his heart out until his legs cannot carry him anymore.
Following a two-and-half month hiatus from competitive football after he was released by SuperSport United when his contract expired at the end of last season, Letsholonyane made his return to the top-flight football after signing a year-one deal with Highlands Park late last month.
The 37-year-old maestro joins the Lions of the North with a lofty billing, following a decorated career with Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport.
In his time at Chiefs and SuperSport, Letsholonyane scooped every domestic trophy there is - two Premiership titles, two MTN8 trophies, one Telkom Knockout trophy and one Nedbank Cup.
“When I decide to retire, that’s when you’ll know that there’s no passion to play football anymore,” Letsholonyane said.