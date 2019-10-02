Yeye ready to add another medal to the collection









Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s career may be hitting its twilight, but he vows to play his heart out until his legs cannot carry him anymore. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s career may be hitting its twilight, but he vows to play his heart out until his legs cannot carry him anymore. Following a two-and-half month hiatus from competitive football after he was released by SuperSport United when his contract expired at the end of last season, Letsholonyane made his return to the top-flight football after signing a year-one deal with Highlands Park late last month. The 37-year-old maestro joins the Lions of the North with a lofty billing, following a decorated career with Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport. In his time at Chiefs and SuperSport, Letsholonyane scooped every domestic trophy there is - two Premiership titles, two MTN8 trophies, one Telkom Knockout trophy and one Nedbank Cup. “When I decide to retire, that’s when you’ll know that there’s no passion to play football anymore,” Letsholonyane said.

“I would still want to be involved in football but in other capacities, the passion of playing would not be the same as it is. So, for as long as I am playing, I want to win - I think I was born a winner.”

Reneilwe Letsholonyane during the Highlands Park Media Day on Tuesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Over the years, the urge to win has seen Letsholonyane stand head and shoulders above his counterparts.

And that’s why he’ll be hoping to win his first silverware with the Lions of the North, who’ll clash with SuperSport in the final of the MTN8 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Letsholonyane, however, adds there’s no bitter feelings between him and SuperSport, saying that his new teammates deserve the credit for winning the title more than him.

“The whole team is looking forward to the match, and I think these boys have worked hard to be here. On Saturday, it’s their time and moment shine. I am happy that they’ve realised that they’ve made it to the MTN8 final,” he said.

“It’s not about me, but I am hoping that I’ll part of the winning team on Saturday. The players that have been involved in this competition, deserve the credit.”

Highlands are banking on Yeye's off-the-field personality to rub off onto their players, especially those who are still new to the elite league, so far, so good.

@MihlaliBaleka

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook