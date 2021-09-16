’You mustn’t push’: A history of Benni McCarthy's angry outbursts as a coach

DURBAN – AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy caused a stir in Usuthu’s 0-0 draw with SuperSport United on Tuesday. Following an exchange of words with Matsatsantsa boss Kaitano Tembo, McCarthy could be heard saying, "You have lost every bit of respect I had for you. That is why you are always broke," McCarthy shouted. "Your career – Seven Stars, Ajax – no, listen, you wanna get deep, I'll get deep with you.

"You call me a c***?" This was not the first time that McCarthy has lost his cool in public. The following are some of the other times it happened

1.McCarthy loses cool with referee Siyabulela Qunta (2021) While they were in good form, AmaZulu suffered a frustrating 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in May. McCarthy did not hide his displeasure towards referee Qunta. "So losing is part of football, I'm not bitter, I can take losing but when you lose in that manner, not against your opponent but the man in the middle, what is this, a joke?

"It's the first time I've seen this referee, how can the league even consider [him for] a game of this magnitude the team that wants to finish second is behind you." 2. McCarthy tells Big Bullets player to “Shut up” (2021) Following AmaZulu’s recent shock 1-0 defeat to Nyasa Big Bullets in their historic first ever CAF Champions League game, McCarthy could be heard telling an opposition player to “shut up” on the sideline.

After the game, McCarthy did not hide his frustration with his own team. “It was a horror show for me. We were nowhere close to our best. “You look at the opposition, they did nothing in the game.

“I think it was a disastrous game. “Now we have to go to the jungle (for the away leg). We have to go to a difficult place looking for a win away from home,” he said.

3. McCarthy tells an Ajax Cape Town player “you must’t push” “You mustn’t push.” That’s the official word about what Benni McCarthy told an Ajax Cape Town player when he was in charge of Cape Town City back in 2017. However, those of us who are lip readers could tell from the countless videos and GIFs on social media that the legendary Bafana Bafana striker was definitely swearing in the direction of the rival Ajax player.

4. McCarthy blasts City of Cape Town (2017) In December 2017, McCarthy’s former club were forced to play a home fixture against Maritzburg United in KwaZulu Natal after there were no available venues in Cape Town. McCarthy did not mince his words when criticizing city of Cape Town officials.

“The Cape Town Stadium is unavailable due to the setting up of Rugby Sevens, but we have become accustomed to being removed from Cape Town Stadium for events far less significant. "It blows my mind how a stadium that only exists because of the Soccer World Cup, cannot be reserved for 15 out of 365 days for the City’s premium soccer team. “Football has been sold lies in Cape Town,” he said.

5. McCarthy has a go at Roger de Sa (2011) Tembo was not the first coach that McCarthy has called broke. He previously engaged in a heated scuffle with former Wits coach Roger de Sa as an Orlando Pirates player during the 2011 Telkom Knockout final in Durban and is reported to have said, “Listen here, what have you achieved in your career? Who are you? I’ll pay your salary out of my own pocket. You are nothing.