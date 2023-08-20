Kaizer Chiefs are in ‘high spirits’ ahead of their DStv Premiership clash against bogey side TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm). Chiefs’ fall from grace means minnow clubs have fancied their chances against the once-mighty Glamour Boys, and some have succeeded in coming away with the riches as well.

One of the teams that has been successful in doing that is Galaxy – the Rockets have won twice, drawn five times, and lost once in their eight clashes with Amakhosi since 2019. With the new season in its teething stage, and with both sides having made several signings during pre-season, new chapters are expected to be written. Chiefs, who appointed Molefi Ntseki as the new coach and made signings including Edson Castillo, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Pule Mmodi, will be the more confident of the two teams.

Chiefs are fresh from their first win of the season, having beaten Cape Town City 2-1 in the MTN8 quarter-final last Sunday to shrug off a two-game winless pattern of a draw and loss in the league. And that’s why defender Reeve Frosler says there’s confidence within the players that they can maintain their momentum and get their first win of the season in the league in Nelspruit. “I think the guys are in good spirits after last week’s win. We are also very positive after we got our first win of the season – especially after we fought back to win,” Frosler said.

Granted Chiefs are fresh from a win, but Galaxy have had a good start in the league. They bagged four points from a possible six after beating Cape Town Spurs and drawing with Chippa United. But having had a full week to work hard for the match, Frosler is banking on his teammates and technical team to reap the fruits of their labour this afternoon. “We had a good week of preparation for Galaxy. Another good match is coming up. So yeah, we’ve managed to put in good work this week,” Frosler said.

“So hopefully everything that we’ve learnt in the past week, we can put in to display on Sunday against Galaxy (away from home).” Chiefs will be playing away on paper. Their travelling supporters are expected to dominate and fill up the World Cup Stadium as they have been doing in away matches. While crowd attendance has dropped owing to the team’s drought in recent years, Frosler has made a sincere request to the spiritual owners of the club.