Young guns will invigorate Mamelodi Sundowns’ efforts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Mamelodi Sundowns are likely to embark on a player shopping spree in pursuit to further entrench their dominance in domestic and continental football. The Brazilians have been quietly signing up young quality players, a clear succession plan as most of their tried and tested stalwarts are reaching their twilight years in the game. Following coach Pitso Mosimane’s four-year deal with the club last month, the Chloorkop based club has secured about half a dozen top talent, including Aubrey Modiba who is expected to be join any day now. In eight years, Mosimane has amassed four league titles, CAF Champions League, CAF Super Cup, two Telkom Knockout crowns and the Nedbank Cup. That’s how dominant Sundowns have been under the tenure of Mosimane. For Sundowns and Mosimane to sustain their dominance, they have acknowledged that they needed to refresh their squad.

In the goalkeeping department Sundowns have signed Ricardo Goss (26) and Jody February (24) as back-up for veterans Dennis Onyango (35) and Kennedy Mweene (36).

Not that the two stalwarts are no longer delivering the goods for the Brazilians, but the younger goalminders will certainly benefit a great deal working alongside the two internationals.

Defensively Mosimane has been reliant on the likes of Wayne Arendse (35), Ricardo Nascimento (33), Tebogo Langerman (34) and Anele Ngcongca (32). Modiba, who is a utility player, looks set to take over from Langerman should the need arise.

Unfortunately for Sundowns, they missed out on Thulani Hlatshwayo who will be in Orlando Pirates colours next season.

While most clubs are reluctant to scout big names, it looks like Sundowns will not hold back during the upcoming transfer window. They shown appetite already by announcing the signings of Lesedi Kapinga (25), Grant Magerman (22) and George Maluleka (31). The trio will provide competition to Hlompo Kekana (35), Tiyani Mabunda (32) and Andile Jali (30).

Also, the arrival of Hashim Domingo (25) and Gift Motupa (26) will bring competition to the likes of Anthony Laffor (35) and Sibusiso (30).

Mosimane has already introduced young prospects in the current season such as Siphelele Mkhulise (24), Keletso Makgalwa (23) and Nicholus Lukhubeni (24) who have all dazzled.

Motjeka Madisha (25), Rivaldo Coetzee (25), Sammy Seabi (25) and Phakamani Mahlambi (22) are all established at a very young age in the set-up at Chloorkop.

@Minenhlecr7