The Brazilians coach knows that victory tonight will help him put more pressure on leaders Kaizer Chiefs and to do so he needs to put out his best starting line-up on the field.
And with the other challengers Bidvest Wits also in action tonight against Highlands Park, it is a case of win at all cost for the defending champions against Phunya Sele Sele.
But there is a youngster who has raised his hand for inclusion in the first 11 that Mosimane will find hardtop ignore, football’s oft right maxim that “kids cannot win you championships” notwithstanding.
Nicholus Lukhubeni had a blinder in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat of Chippa United and many will expect to see him starting tonight.