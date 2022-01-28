Young talents will be eager to impress in the DStv Compact Cup

Johannesburg — There were few doubts that were cast on the launch of the DStv Compact Cup early this month. But such has been the fruitfulness of the tournament thus far, there are development players that caught the attention of top-flight coaches. With the tournament set to cater for the fans, all the four teams are forced to have at least one DStv Diski Challenge player on the pitch throughout the match. This feat started in the semi-finals at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday.

It was then that Coastal United’s Luphumlo Sifumba rose to prominence. The 16-year-old striker made a telling cameo after scoring a nicely weighted strike, from distance, that sealed his side’s 3-0 victory over Dinaledi in the first semi-final. This win for Coastal, who were the underdogs against Dinaledi — the Northern region outfit that has personnel from Sundowns, SuperSport, Sekhukhune and Gallants, ensured that they will meet Warriors in the final at the FNB Stadium today. But while a cool cheque of R1 Million and the national bragging rights are up for grabs, the coaches of either side — Steve Barker and Dylan Kerr — have stressed the importance of the players, especially the youngsters, enjoying themselves.

“To take the goal like he did, he showed great quality, tactical ability and tactical awareness,” the coach of Coastal Barker said on Sifumba’s goal. “In training, he’s fitted in superbly. He doesn’t look out of place and that’s exciting for us. “We’ve just got to trust and hope these young talented players that we have in our country have better pathways that are created for them so that the national team can gain. It’s important that we learn new things as there’s work to be done.” He continued: “From the DDC team, there needs to be a selected team and those players need to be taken care of so that in four-five years’ time we can benefit from the great initial that the DStv have and the resources put into the league.”

The Cape Town City forward, Sifumba, will not be the only Diski player that will be hoping to impress more in the final at FNB. Warriors also have Mduduzi Shabalala, 17, at their disposal. Shabalala assisted the winning goal against Amabutho. In recent weeks, rumours have been rife that the Kaizer Chiefs' man has been invited by Spanish giants Barcelona for an assessment at their development academy - La Masia – the institution that moulded players such as Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, the third/fourth place play-off match between Dinaledi and Amabutho in the curtain raiser at FNB will have youngsters of their own that will be eager to showcase their talent against some of their role models and seniors.

Dinaledi’s technical advisor Manqoba Mngqithi, who stressed about the heavy schedule at Sundowns has deprived him of watching the Diski games often, said he was very astonished to learn that they have a rising gem in Kabelo Moagi. “With the programme at Sundowns, of late, one hasn’t got enough time to look at these youngsters. But when we came with this team, there was a player from Sundowns who was in the squad,” Mngqithi said at the build-up press-conference. “And surprisingly we were doing some tests at the club, before we came to camp. I looked at his biomechanics and I said ‘how could the supporters select him?’ I was then worried thinking he’s going to be an embarrassment to our team.