Monday, November 14, 2022

Zero PSL players at Qatar Fifa World Cup after Richard Ofori is left out of Ghana’s squad

Orlando Pirates’ Richard Ofori in action during a DStv Premiership match against Maritzburg United. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Published 12m ago

Johannesburg — There’ll be no player from the PSL at the upcoming Fifa World Cup in Qatar after Ghana’s Richard Ofori was left out of their final squad on Monday.

On Sunday, reports emerged that Ofori was set to miss out of the global showpiece after sustaining a knee injury during the MTN8 final in Durban.

Ofori was pulled out of the starting line-up for the Carling Black Label Cup tie against Kaizer Chiefs and replaced by deputy Siyabonga Mpontshane as Pirates beat their rivals on penalties to reach the final.

The Buccaneers’ medical team, according to Ghana’s renowned sports journalist Gary Al-Smith, sent MRI scans to Ghana regarding Ofori’s progress.

And it emerged that there is fluid on his knee and he wouldn’t recover before the start of the tournament on November 20.

The 31-year-old will be disappointed at not making the squad, especially after he had made such a good start to the season, helping Bucs secure the MTN8 title.

Ofori was in the Black Stars’ squad in September as they prepared for their group stage clashes against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

