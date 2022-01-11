Zimbabweans Evans Rusike and Douglas Mapfumo make PSL moves

Cape Town — DStv Premiership outfit Sekhukhune United have signed Zimbabwean international striker 31-year old Evans Rusike, who last played for PSL outfits SuperSport United and Maritzburg United. He will join a host of other Zimbabweans at Sekhukhune who already have Willard Katsande, Talent Chawapiwa, Tapiwa Kapini, Blessing Sarupinda and Charlton Mashumba in their ranks. He has 27 caps for Zimbabwe.

Rusike said he was excited to join Sekhukhune. He will help the side step out of the lower regions of the standings. Former SA Under-20 international Luckyboy Mokoena, who parted ways with TS Galaxy last month, was another Sekhukhune signing unveiled on Tuesday. Mokoena became a free agent when he and Galaxy mutually agreed to part ways. The well-travelled Mokoena played for Kaizer Chiefs' youth team before he broke into the PSL ranks with Chippa United, Highlands Park and TS Galaxy.

The double signing comes hot on the heels of Justin Shonga, who earlier joined from the Egyptian side Ismaily SC. The Zambian-born Shonga, who played two seasons for Orlando Pirates before departing for Egypt, said he was pleased to return to the PSL. "It is an awesome feeling to be back in the DStv Premiership," said Shonga. "However, the environment is totally different to Ismaily in the Egyptian Soccer League. "The Egyptian environment is conducive to focus on football. South Africa is more suitable to play football because I feel at home.

"My main priority is to help the team to accumulate points going forward to finish in a respectable position. "However, I will work hard to get my form back so that I can contribute immensely to the team’s success." Meanwhile, another Zimbabwean on the move is Cape Town City centre forward Douglas Mapfumo, who will join neighbours Cape Town All Stars, the GladAfrica outfit.

City's Twitter post broke the news: 'Best of luck to City’s Douglas Mapfumo who joins Cape Town All Stars until the end of the season.' Mapfumo is the third player City has off-loaded in as many days. It follows the departure of midfielder Bradley 'Surprise' Ralani to Mamelodi Sundowns, and Shane Roberts to TS Galaxy on loan. @Herman_Gibbs