Zitha Kwinika's hard work and humility paying off in his second stint at Kaizer Chiefs

Durban — Zitha Kwinika is finally living the dream at Kaizer Chief after his return to the club, and playing ahead of seasoned campaigners has humbled him. Kwinika is an Amakhosi youth product, having been recruited by coach Arthur Zwane while he was playing amateur football in Meadowlands, Soweto.

He didn’t break into the first team during his first stint with the club, given the star-studded names in defence, including then captain Tefu Mashamaite. His shortcomings meant that he had to leave Chiefs, surfacing at clubs such as Chippa United, the defunct Bidvest Wits and recently Stellenbosch. At Stellies he was so good that during his last term at the club he was voted as the club’s Players’ Player and Player of the Season, before Chiefs called.

Kwinika duly answered the call, fitting in nicely at the back, given that he is one of the few players that have started and finished all six matches so far. “I believe this is a team spot and it’s not only about me. I am working (hard) and maybe the coach has seen other things (in my game),” he explained. “Maybe for me to perform well, the other defenders complement me. There are certain things that they do right that do not expose me at times as well.

“So, I cannot take the credit alone. For me it has always been about the team. I can play with Njabulo (Ngcobo), Siya (Ngezana) and ‘Tower’ (Eric Mathoho).” Forming a solid partnership with Mathoho at the heartbeat of Chiefs’ defence would be a dream come true for the 28-year-old versatile defender. Mathoho is one of the players that has had a huge influence on the growth of Kwinika, whom he kept contact with even after he left Amakhosi a while back.

And that’s why playing ahead of his "big brother" hasn’t got into the head of Kwinika as he’s motivated to churn out his best, week in and week out. “It humbles me more than enough (playing ahead of senior players). The very same guy you are talking about, Tower, is my brother,” Kwinika explained. “He’s been there for me, and is still showing me the way. Even when I wasn’t here, he was still checking up on me and telling me about my game.

“I am closer to him now, but he’s still pushing me to do the right things, helping me to fix my mistakes here and there. I am very humbled by that. “It’s not that I am better than him or what. But I understand the relationship that I have with him. If he plays ahead of me, I’ll be there to support him.” Chiefs have been erratic in defence since the start, forcing Zwane to start the experienced captain Itumeleng Khune in goals in their last encounter.

Against Stellies in the MTN8 quarter-final, Khune produced an impressive performance as his heroics in the penalty shootout led Chiefs to a 4-3 win. Khune is expected to start in the league match against AmaZulu this evening before the two teams lock horns in the MTN8 semis in a two-legged clash. “It could have been Khune, Brandon (Petersen) or anyone else between the sticks. In a game of football, things happen like they did,” Kwinika said.

“But he did bring his experience and communication. I think that also played a role in the team. But personally, I don’t think that played a role in the win. “Even when the other goalkeepers concede, it could be because of our mistakes at the back. Not because they are not goalkeepers and whatnot.” @Mihlalibaleka