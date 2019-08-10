Dumisani Zuma is still searching for something he thought he would easily get at Kaizer Chiefs when he joined the club in 2017. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Dumisani Zuma is still searching for something he thought he would easily get at Kaizer Chiefs when he joined the club in 2017. Two years later, the former Bloemfontein Celtic forward is yet to win a trophy with the most successful team in the country that has gone four seasons without one. For the 24-year-old and his club to end the barren run, they will need to sustain the positive approach they showed against Highlands Park last weekend when they host Black Leopards at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 8.15pm tonight.

“We have what it takes to challenge for the league,” Zuma said. “We are taking it one game at a time.”

Chiefs started this season with a 3-2 win at Highlands.

Zuma grabbed the Highlands match by the scruff of the neck when he came on in the second half. Chiefs looked livelier and they troubled Highlands.

Leopards are expected to offer Chiefs a different challenge. They have a new-look club with a number of experienced campaigners they signed to shrug off their reputation of relegation candidates.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has been pushing his players to be a bit more gritty and deserving to be wearing gold and black.

“We must control the game all the time. We must be more aggressive and attack more. Our decision-making is better than last season. The fighting spirit is there now compared to last season. It’s our home game (against Leopards), we are going to play our normal game of attacking football with aggression.”

The return of injured players Lebogang Manyama, Happy Mashiane and Eric Mathoho has helped.

“The presence of the new players has helped us to fight more. As players everyone knows that their position isn’t secured.

“We must fight for it. So that helps the players improve every day at training.”