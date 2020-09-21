Zwane and Sheppard named Hunt’s assistants at Chiefs

JOHANNESBURG – A week after named serial trophy-winner Gavin Hunt as head-coach, Kaizer Chiefs on Monday named Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as his assistants. The duo joins the technical team this week, with Arthur returning to the first team squad after having been there from 2010 to 2012. Zwane played for Kaizer Chiefs between 2000 and 2010 making 252 appearances in official matches, before continuing his career in coaching. Until recently, he coached the reserve team that plays in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC). Zwane played nine times for the national team and has been asked by Molefi Ntseki to be his assistant for international matches since his appointment as the Bafana Bafana coach.

Dillon Sheppard was Hunt’s assistant at the now defunct Bidvest Wits. He joined the coaching ranks after hanging up his boots in 2017 when the team won its first League trophy. Prior to that, he played for several clubs in the PSL. He also played in Russia and Greece.

Sheppard has represented South Africa at the U-17, U-19, U-23 and the senior national team level.

Zwane and Sheppard will also work with the various youth side coaches to ensure synergy between the first team squad and Chiefs’ Youth Development Academy structures, particularly the MDC.

“We believe we have put a solid technical team together and we will give them all the necessary support they require,” says Chairman Kaizer Motaung. “The wealth of experience among the three gentlemen is what we need to ensure we compete and build a strong team.

“The fact that Arthur and Dillon will concurrently work with the senior team as well as with our Reserve side means that the transition for the young players to the first team squad will be easier. We have an abundance of talent. However, they will need nurturing while we also need to focus on winning.

Both assistant coaches have youth football experience and we believe they will continue to share their knowledge with our other youth coaches and players.”

Supplied