Zwane at 30 still going strong but also dreaming of an overseas stint









Themba Zwane still has dreams of playing overseas. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix You would expect a player of Themba Zwane’s calibre to have attracted some interest from clubs in top European leagues. But at the age of 30 the Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is - at least according to conventional wisdom - almost past the stage for such hopes to be realised. "Mshishi", as he is affectionately known by admirers of his on-field exploits, has however not given up on his dream of playing overseas. The CAF Champions League winner with Sundowns turned 30 on August 3 but refuses to close the door should a good overseas offer come his way. The speedy playmaker is actually playing the best football of his career and believes his consistency at the Chloorkop-based club is a factor that will carry him to greater heights. “The desire to go and play overseas is there. I mean, why not? I can still make it abroad,” a confident Zwane told Independent Media. “Who expected Shabba (Siphiwe Tshabalala) to go overseas at his age? But he did go (despite people not giving him a chance). Shabba showed that everything is possible if you believe,” he added. Tshabalala made his overseas move at the age of 34, the majestic footballer joining Turkish outfit BB Erzurumspor from Kaizer Chiefs. Ironically, Zwane is represented by the same manager (Jazzman Mahlakgane) that facilitated Tshabalala’s overseas transfer. Mahlakgane also facilitated Tefu Mashamaite’s move to Sweden when the former Kaizer Chiefs defender was also above the age of 30.

Zwane has enjoyed much success during his time with Sundowns, and has under his belt four league titles, the Nedbank Cup, the Telkom Knockout, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup. “I have to continue to work hard for my team and Bafana. It is all about using each and every opportunity that comes my way and staying consistent in my game. Then the rest will follow," he reasoned.

Zwane was speaking ahead of the Brazilians' titanic clash against in-form Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria today where he is hoping to help his team overcome the Glamour Boys of Soweto.

Sundowns are second on the log and experts say if they win the Phefeni boys will have their work cut for the remainder of the season. The tit-for-tat between coaches Pitso Mosimane of Sundowns and his Chiefs counterpart Ernst Middendorp has also fuelled the hype for this afternoon’s game.

Zwane’s former teammates Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro are now playing for Chiefs and this past week were quoted as saying they will make sure the Glamour Boys remain at the summit after today’s game.





