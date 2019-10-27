"Mshishi", as he is affectionately known by admirers of his on-field exploits, has however not given up on his dream of playing overseas. The CAF Champions League winner with Sundowns turned 30 on August 3 but refuses to close the door should a good overseas offer come his way.
The speedy playmaker is actually playing the best football of his career and believes his consistency at the Chloorkop-based club is a factor that will carry him to greater heights. “The desire to go and play overseas is there. I mean, why not? I can still make it abroad,” a confident Zwane told Independent Media.
“Who expected Shabba (Siphiwe Tshabalala) to go overseas at his age? But he did go (despite people not giving him a chance). Shabba showed that everything is possible if you believe,” he added.
Tshabalala made his overseas move at the age of 34, the majestic footballer joining Turkish outfit BB Erzurumspor from Kaizer Chiefs. Ironically, Zwane is represented by the same manager (Jazzman Mahlakgane) that facilitated Tshabalala’s overseas transfer. Mahlakgane also facilitated Tefu Mashamaite’s move to Sweden when the former Kaizer Chiefs defender was also above the age of 30.