Amakhosi were recently found guilty of having illegally signed Madagascar forward Andriamirado ‘Dax” Andrianarimanana.
Chiefs signed him on a supposed free transfer from Fosa Juniors FC of Madagascar last year having been under the impression that the player was out of contract.
But Fosa insisted he was still contracted to them for another two years and took the matter to Fifa, who ruled in Fosa’s favour.
Dax, who has since joined Black Leopards, was banned from playing for four months and ordered to pay about R650 000.