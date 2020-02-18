Zwane not worried about transfer ban at Chiefs









Arthur Zwane is confident Kaizer Chiefs have enough strength in depth as well as a huge pool of talent to cope with their Fifa transfer ban should they lose their appeal. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Arthur Zwane is confident Kaizer Chiefs have enough strength in depth as well as a huge pool of talent to cope with their Fifa transfer ban should they lose their appeal. Amakhosi were recently found guilty of having illegally signed Madagascar forward Andriamirado ‘Dax” Andrianarimanana. Chiefs signed him on a supposed free transfer from Fosa Juniors FC of Madagascar last year having been under the impression that the player was out of contract. But Fosa insisted he was still contracted to them for another two years and took the matter to Fifa, who ruled in Fosa’s favour. Dax, who has since joined Black Leopards, was banned from playing for four months and ordered to pay about R650 000.

Chiefs appealed the sanction but Zwane, who coaches the Amakhosi MultChoice Diski Challenge side, is not worried that the ban might affect Chiefs.

“Kaizer Chiefs is covered if you look at those that have been promoted and those that are on loan.

"They can play in the first team at any given time should they been given an opportunity,” Zwane said after his side lost 2-0 to Orlando Pirates in the MDC in Hammersdale on Sunday.

Kabelo Mahlasela, Itumeleng Shopane and Given Thabedi are all on loan and will return at the end of the season. Amakhosi also have Joseph Moloangone on their books, who is recovering from a long injury lay-off.

“If you look at a club like Maritzburg United, they believe a lot in young players. Rushine de Reuck performed well against Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic because he has been given an opportunity. He has been playing throughout the season. Obviously, at Kaizer Chiefs, it is not that easy,” he added.

The Glamour Boys recently promoted Happy Mashiane, Siphosakhe Ntiyantiya, Siyabonga Ngezana, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Bruce Bvuma to the first team.

The Mercury