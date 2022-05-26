Zwane, Sheppard will have a huge say on player movements, says Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung

Johannesburg — Arthur Zwane has been vindicated for speaking candidly about the type of players that Kaizer Chiefs must have at their disposal to “restore the glory days” after being unveiled as the new coach Thursday morning. Zwane initially took over the reins from Stuart Baxter towards the end of the season on an interim basis after the British mentor was sacked.

Zwane didn’t mince his words after he lost his first three games in charge, saying “some players are just good enough to play for this club and they’ll need to be released”.

That raised some eyebrows, given the fact Zwane was acting in the role, with a new coach yet to be announced by the club, although he had raised his hand for the position. However, while Zwane may have spoken from a point of uncertainty about his future at the time, his 22 years of service to the gold and black family has made him, literally, one of their own. To show their trust in him, as a repayment for his loyalty and hard work over the years, Chiefs awarded Zwane a three-year contract as the head coach, while Dillon Sheppard will serve as his deputy.

ALSO READ: It is a dream come true to coach Kaizer Chiefs - Arthur Zwane The deal was announced Thursday morning, a month before the transfer window opens, to allow Zwane to be part of the discussions on the players that will be signed and released. Chiefs are said to have already snatched up Ashley du Preez, Zitha Kwinika and Siyethemba Sithembe, while Samir Nurkovic is said to be leaving in accordance with Zwane’s vision.

“Can I allow that news to happen at the right time? Today we are announcing the coaches,” Chiefs’ Football Manager Bobby Motaung said. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs hand over coaching reigns to Soweto-born Arthur Zwane “Fortunately, like I said, they’ve been part of the acquisitions that are coming in. And when we do an announcement of who’s coming and leaving, they’d have been part of it.

"They'll be part of the decisions of the players that will be released. So, let's allow the decision of the movement of players in due course." Zwane and Sheppard, who've served as assistants to Chiefs' last two coaches Gavin Hunt and Baxter, have their work cut out for them as they try to reclaim the glory days.



"It's not about him alone. As a club we want to win trophies as early as next season. We have a drought in our cabinet and we need to achieve," Motuang added.

"We are investing in getting players that they require, getting them the technical support that they need to tinker systems. "There's a lot of things that are happening in football these days. Technology is big, we are supporting them with that to make sure that the club gets back to winning ways." Chiefs are enduring a seven-year trophy drought, with most of the blame pinned on the fact that the club doesn't have quality players at their disposal. And that's why they need an overhaul.

“We need to prepare. We need 11 leaders plus the reserves that can go in there and show character. We are going to dig deeper, demand results and change the mindset of the players,” Zwane said. “There’ll be no players that are just going to come here and wind-up time and think they are on the gravy train.” @Mihlalibaleka