Qatar Supreme Committee apologises after Danish film crew threatened by security

Durban — The Qatar Supreme Committee have apologised to the Danish film crew that were caught on camera being threatened by security staff. In a video which has since gone viral on social media, Danish Journalist Rasmus Tantholdt could be seen remonstrating with security officials. He accused them of threatening to break his team’s camera equipment.

“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity. “You invited the whole world to come here, why can’t we film? It’s a public place.”



A TV crew is threatened by local authorities while broadcasting from Qatar for the World Cup.pic.twitter.com/TdNODc1U7G — OutKick (@Outkick) November 16, 2022

“Tournament organisers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament.” The 2022 World Cup is the first to be held in the Middle East. It has been marred by controversy after the gulf nation won the bid in 2010 under controversial circumstances. Disgraced former Fifa President Sepp Blatter has since publicly said that he felt that awarding the hosting rights of the World Cup to Qatar “was a mistake”. The 2022 World Cup host nation have also come under scrutiny for it’s homophobic laws and treatment of migrant workers which allegedly amount to human rights violations.

The tournament will commence on Sunday as host nation Qatar take on Ecuador. Some nations will have their captains don rainbow armbands at the tournament in protest of homophobic laws within Qatar. It does look like the World Cup will raise important and uncomfortable conversations while also having its fair share of controversy. This incident is one of several that we could see in the coming days and weeks.

