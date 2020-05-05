Quarantine awaits Ronaldo after return to Turin

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

ROME – Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Turin from Madeira and will go into home quarantine before rejoining his Juventus teammates, who resumed training on Tuesday after two months of coronavirus lockdown. The star striker landed with his family at the Caselle airport on his jet on Monday night, according to local media, and began a two-week period of isolation, as mandated for people who enter Italy. He left for his native Portuguese island when the Serie A was suspended on March 9 to assist his mother, who has since recovered from a stroke. The forward often documented on social media his training at home and at the training ground of Nacional, the club of his native town Funchal where he played in the youth team. Ronaldo's workouts will continue at his villa on the Turin hills, while the champions' Continassa headquarters, in the city's northern outskirts, reopened Tuesday with Aaron Ramsey reportedly the first past the gate.

Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic and Daniele Rugani were also expected at the camp after the Italian government on Sunday allowed individual training for team sports under strict sanitary rules as it gradually lifts a nationwide lockdown.

The still missing Bianconeri are Gonzalo Higuain, who is in Argentina with his ailing mother, while his compatriot Paulo Dybala, who suffered contagion, was waiting for a negative swab test to confirm complete recovery.

The Bianconeri on Tuesday confirmed that both Blaise Matuidi and Rugani, the first of 16 Serie A players to test positive in March, have overcome the infection.

Matuidi and Adrien Rabiot are due back from France this week, along with German Sami Khedira, Poland's keeper Wojciech Szczesny, Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt and the three Brazilians Alex Sandro, Danilo and Douglas Costa.

Juve top the chart one point above Lazio with the league's 12 remaining games possibly due to resume in June as government and domestic federation discuss safety protocols.

Lazio, who have pressed for weeks to restart training, were also back at their Formello camp.

Sassuolo, who beat tailenders Brescia 3-0 on March 9 in the last game before the lockdown, were the first on the training ground on Monday, with the remaining clubs planning their restart this week.

DPA