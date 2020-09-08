Quinton Fortune signs with Reading FC as first team coach

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town-born former Bafana Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune has made yet another major career move in the coaching ranks. The former Manchester United player put pen to paper with Reading Football Club as first team manager. The move to Reading follows his stint as assistant coach of the under-23 side at Manchester United. Reading FC made public the signing of Fortune together with that of former defender Nuno Gomes. In announcing the move, Reading FC said: “Reading Football Club are pleased to confirm that Quinton Fortune and Nuno Gomes have both put pen to paper to sign coaching contracts with the Royals.” Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter! “The duo arrive as part of our new manager’s first team staff and joined Veljko Paunović on the training pitch at Bearwood Park for the first time this morning.

We would like to warmly welcome both Quinton and Nuno to Reading Football Club.“

Some highlights of Fortune’s career:

Quinton Fortune has played 126 times under Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United.

He completed his UEFA A Licence and last season assisted Neil Wood as a coach with United’s Under-23s.

On the pitch, Fortune played at the highest level – he featured in three Premier League-winning sides and an FA Cup Final during his time at United.

On the international scene, he was capped 46 times by South Africa, representing his nation in two World Cups in 1998 and 2002 and in an African Cup of Nations Final against Egypt.

The latter part of his playing career included short spells at Bolton, in Italy with Brescia and then at Belgian side Tubize before a small taste of the Championship was earned at Doncaster Rovers in 2009.

He returned to United to complete his badges before a coaching stint with Cardiff City in 2014.

Staff Reporter

