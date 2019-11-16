Sweden's Alexander Isak celebrates after their Euro 2020 group F qualifying victory over Romania at the National Arena Stadium in Bucharest on Friday. Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP

COPENHAGEN - Romania fans marred a Euro 2020 qualifier with Sweden on Friday with racist chants against visiting Alexander Isak and a golf ball being thrown at the forward from the stands. The 20-year-old Isak heard racist remarks but told the referee he did not have to interrupt the game.

"I don't think you should be influenced by such - sorry - idiots in this way," the Real Sociedad player told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Italian match official Daniele Orsato, however, did shortly halt the game after a golf ball was thrown at Isak who entered the match as a late substitute.

"That takes away all the pleasantry from football," Sweden midfielder Emil Forsberg told SVT. "It's hard to be happy when something like that happens."