Sweden's Alexander Isak celebrates after their Euro 2020 group F qualifying victory over Romania at the National Arena Stadium in Bucharest on Friday. Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP

COPENHAGEN - Romania fans marred a Euro 2020 qualifier with Sweden on Friday with racist chants against visiting Alexander Isak and a golf ball being thrown at the forward from the stands.

The 20-year-old Isak heard racist remarks but told the referee he did not have to interrupt the game.

"I don't think you should be influenced by such - sorry - idiots in this way," the Real Sociedad player told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Italian match official Daniele Orsato, however, did shortly halt the game after a golf ball was thrown at Isak who entered the match as a late substitute.

"That takes away all the pleasantry from football," Sweden midfielder Emil Forsberg told SVT. "It's hard to be happy when something like that happens."

Forward Marcus Berg added it was "unbelievably sad, incomprehensible and inexcusable."

Romania were previously sanctioned for their fans' racist behaviour in qualifiers with Spain and Malta and can expect another sanction from European governing body UEFA.

Sweden won 2-0 in Bucharest to qualify for the finals but Romania could yet join them through the play-offs.

DPA