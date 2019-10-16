U.S. women's national team standout Megan Rapinoe said she's "optimistic" that she and her fellow players can reach an agreement in their gender discrimination suit against U.S. Soccer, but that they're also ready for a fight.
"I'm always open, I think the team is always open for a settlement," Rapinoe told Reuters on Tuesday, a day before a Women's Sports Foundation gala at which she and her 2019 World Cup-winning squad were set to be honored.
"I don’t think anyone really ever wants to go to trial or to take this thing to that level. But obviously if we have to, we will," said Rapinoe, who won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at this year's World Cup.
"We’re not willing to compromise on what we know is right and what we know we deserve and have already earned."
The now four-times World Cup championship-winning team sued U.S. Soccer in March, alleging gender discrimination in earnings and working conditions, reigniting the issue of gender pay equity around the world.