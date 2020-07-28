Real Madrid forward Diaz tests positive for Covid -19, says club

MADRID – Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City next week.

Real said in a statement that tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in "perfect health", he would be self-isolating at home.

Real, who trail Manchester City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the pandemic suspended the competition in March, are set to play the Premier League side in the second leg on August 8 at the Etihad.

The Champions League knockout stages from the quarter-finals onwards will be played as single legs in Lisbon.

Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz. Photo: AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Spain has seen a surge in Covid-19 positives with thousands of new cases reported on a daily basis in the past week, taking its tally up to over 296,000 cases.