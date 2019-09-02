Real Madrid confirmed the sale of goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Paris Saint-Germain. Picture: Paul White/AP

Barcelona - Real Madrid confirmed the sale of goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Paris Saint-Germain on Monday with Alphonse Areola making the opposite journey on loan as part of the deal. In a club statement Real Madrid thanked the Costa Rica international for his: "behaviour and his contribution in his five seasons defending the Real Madrid shirt".

Navas joined the club in 2014 from Levante and won 12 trophies including three Champions Leagues.

The two clubs have not made public a fee for the 32-year-old but media in Spain have reported the French club spending around 15 million euros (16.5 million dollars) on the Costa Rican who has been given a five-year contract.

Real Madrid also confirmed the signing of PSG keeper Areola on a one season loan from PSG.

And to complete the goalkeeper merry-go-around, Sevilla, who announced the loan signing of Yassine Bounou from Girona on Monday, have allowed Sergio Rico to join PSG on a one season loan.

Moroccan international Bounou will be Sevilla number two and Rico will be PSG number two.

Sevilla also signed Mexican striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez on deadline day.

A Sevilla statement said: "Aged 31, Chicharito is the highest scorer in the Mexico national team's history with 51 goals in 108 games. He signs for three seasons."

The fee is undisclosed but Spanish media have speculated that Sevilla will pay West Ham around 7.75 million euros.

"I want to push myself and show that I can be worthy of a club this size," said the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward.

Sevilla's sporting director Monchi added: "I have rarely seen a player with this much desire to join our project."

dpa