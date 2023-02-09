Real Madrid too good for Percy Tau’s Al Ahly at Club World Cup

By Fernando Kallas Rabat - Percy Tau came on as a second half substitute for Al Ahly in their Club World Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Egyptian team were beaten 4-1 by the Spanish giants as Tau was only brought on in the 61st minute of the game but failed to make a real impact. Meanwhile, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti was not pleased with his team's attitude in their victory suggesting they played with fire in a match they should have finished off earlier. After Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde scored either side of halftime, Real wasted several chances to extend the lead and Al Ahly got a lifeline when Al Ahly earned a penalty which was converted by Ali Maaloul.

"When we were leading 2-0 (early in the second half), we thought that the game was over and started to dribble a little too much," Ancelotti told a news conference on Wednesday. Disappointing result. #ClubWC#YallaYaAhly pic.twitter.com/oAz5wgUwQp — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) February 8, 2023 "This is a tournament that Real Madrid have a lot to lose and a nothing to win," the Italian added. "We thought that the game was won 2-0 and things are not like that, we have relaxed and it cannot be like that."

Story continues below Advertisement

ALSO READ: Al Ahly bank on Percy Tau in bid to shock Real Madrid Afsha missed a sitter that would have been the equaliser for Al Ahly, giving the Spanish giants a real scare. Real Madrid are through to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup after beating Al Ahly 4-1 ⚪ pic.twitter.com/LumGCtLO1b — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 8, 2023 Although Real's Luka Modric missed a penalty three minutes from the end of the game, Rodrygo and substitute Arribas completed what ended up a comfortable win in stoppage time.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We have not won easily but we have won quite well," Ancelotti said. ALSO READ: WATCH: Percy Tau scores as Al Ahly cruise to victory at Club World Cup "You have to play well and concentrate until the end of the match. We went through a few though minutes until Modric's penalty..."

🚀 @ViniJr 🚀#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/yUnLYxPiKU — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 8, 2023 Real face Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the final in Rabat on Saturday after they shocked South American champions Flamengo 3-2 in the first semi-final. Ancelotti confirmed that forward Karim Benzema and defender Eder Militao, who stayed behind in Madrid for treatment of their injuries, will join the team on Thursday and could be available for the final. "Neither are fully recovered. Karim (Benzema) is quite well but with Militao that are more doubts.