MILAN – Forward Ante Rebic broke his AC Milan duck by scoring two second-half goals including a stoppage-time winner to give them a thrilling 3-2 win over Udinese in Serie A on Sunday.
After gifting Udinese an early goal with a mistake by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan turned the game around with goals by Rebic and Theo Hernandez and were stunned by an 85th-minute equaliser from Kevin Lasagna before snatching three points at the death.
The win lifted them to eighth in Serie A and they have not lost in four games in all competitions since 38-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned for a second stint at club at the start of the month.
"Ibra's arrival has given us that something extra," said coach Stefano Pioli. "We are playing with more conviction. We know we can score and win matches."
"I'm really happy for my players because we worked well earlier in the season but didn't reap what we sowed".