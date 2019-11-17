LONDON - A record FA Women's Super League (WSL) crowd of 38,262 saw second-half goals by Arsenal's Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema give the champions a hard-fought 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the first top-flight North London derby on Sunday.
Arsenal captain Little broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, chesting down a clearance on the edge of the area before driving home a superb left-foot shot as Spurs' women played for the first time at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The visitors then used all of their experience to keep an iron grip on the game, and Miedema snuffed out any chance Spurs had of recovering when she latched onto an under-hit back pass to fire Arsenal's second in the 82nd and wrap up the points.
The crowd was higher than the previous WSL record attendance of 31,213 who watched the Manchester City v Manchester United derby at the Etihad Stadium on the season's opening weekend.
Another big crowd of 23,500 saw bottom side Liverpool lose 1-0 to Merseyside rivals Everton after Lucy Graham struck just before the break in the first WSL game to be staged at Anfield.