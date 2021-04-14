Refs united: Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus marries Howard Webb

BERLIN – Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus, the first woman to referee in one of Europe's top leagues, has married 2010 World Cup final ref Howard Webb.

In 2017, the 42-year-old made football history when she became the first woman to referee in the Bundesliga. She is now known as Steinhaus-Webb after the couple tied the knot last month.

"We are incredibly happy," Steinhaus-Webb told website sport1.de.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the couple married without witnesses or a honeymoon, she told German daily Bild.

FILE - Referee Bibiana Steihaus follows the action during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between France and Norway in 2019. Photo: Claude Paris/AP

After refereeing 23 Bundesliga matches Steinhaus-Webb retired after the German Super Cup match last September, but is still active as a video assistant referee in Bundesliga matches.