Referee Howard Webb of England gestures during the 2010 World Cup second round soccer match between Brazil and Chile at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on June 28, 2010. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Refs united: Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus marries Howard Webb

By AFP

BERLIN – Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus, the first woman to referee in one of Europe's top leagues, has married 2010 World Cup final ref Howard Webb.

In 2017, the 42-year-old made football history when she became the first woman to referee in the Bundesliga. She is now known as Steinhaus-Webb after the couple tied the knot last month.

"We are incredibly happy," Steinhaus-Webb told website sport1.de.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the couple married without witnesses or a honeymoon, she told German daily Bild.

FILE - Referee Bibiana Steihaus follows the action during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between France and Norway in 2019. Photo: Claude Paris/AP

After refereeing 23 Bundesliga matches Steinhaus-Webb retired after the German Super Cup match last September, but is still active as a video assistant referee in Bundesliga matches.

England's Webb, 49, refereed in the Premier League from 2003 until 2014.

In the summer of 2010, he refereed both Inter Milan's win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final and Spain's victory against the Netherlands in the World Cup final in South Africa.

