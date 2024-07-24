Relebohile Mofokeng ‘ready for Europe’

The teenager had an impressive breakthrough season, which ended with an international debut for Bafana Bafana, a winning goal in a cup final, a Young Player of the Year award, and linked with a transfer to Europe.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos urged Mofokeng to stay in South Africa for one more season, but Hotto feels he is ready to take the next step after being impressed by his performance in their pre-season matches against Sevilla and Granada in Spain.

Hotto tells iDiski: “For sure, he is ready to go overseas, why not? He is… in my view I think he is ready, to be honest, when we went to Spain now you saw how he competed against Sevilla, against Granada, big teams, big names and he played as if he was here in the PSL, so for me I think he is ready to be honest.”

