Matthijs de Ligt looks to be on the move to Juventus. Photo:

ROME – Serie A champions Juventus are considering the purchase of Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt after he showed interest to join the Turin club, according to Dutch and Italian news reports on Saturday. Sky Sport Italia TV said the Bianconeri could spend up to 70 million euros (79.3 million dollars) for the 19-year-old centre-back in whom Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested.

The Dutch talent scored a crucial winner as Ajax beat Juve 2-1 to eliminate them in quarter-finals of the Champions League in April.

He was quoted earlier this month as saying that Juve star striker Cristiano Ronaldo asked him to join the Bianconeri. The two spoke briefly after the Nations League final won 1-0 by Ronaldo's Portugal.

Dutch paper De Telegraaf said in its report Saturday that Juve are willing to splash out more than 70 million euros and also mentioned the chat with Ronaldo.

"The Old Lady seduces Ajax's defender with a contract proposal that can hardly be refused and the charms of star player Cristiano Ronaldo to come to Turin," De Telegraaf said.

De Ligt won a Dutch league and cup double with Ajax in the past season and is one of the hottest targets in the summer transfer window.

dpa