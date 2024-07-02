Robert Marawa boldly predicts Austria will win UEFA Euro 2024

By Mthobisi Nozulela Robert Marawa is backing underdogs Austria to emerge as champions at the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

Marawa believes that the 'Unsere Burschen' could shock the footballing world and emerge as champions. "I have said this before and I’m going to put my neck on the block and say that Austria will go on to shock the world and win this year’s EUROs, and I really hope they do" “They play incredible football, and there is a great structure from a coaching perspective. We all understand why when we see who the coach is,” said Marawa

Marawa also added that he has been particularly impressed with three-time champions Germany. "I always look at tournaments to see what they will bring differently, who will we talk about, which nation will rise to the occasion. I’m happy with Germany and the way they’ve started the tournament. “Scotland was shown their frailties in the first game, and the fact that they exited is not a surprise to me. Germany is a well-oiled machine. They have Julian Nagelsmann, a 36-year-old coach who has come in and wants to make a mark”.