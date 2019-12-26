Brendan Rodgers has urged Leicester City to become the team who stop Liverpool going a year unbeaten in the Premier League this evening.
Jurgen Klopp’s League leaders have not tasted defeat in the competition since they lost 2-1 at Manchester City on January 3, though the Reds still missed out on the title by a point.
Liverpool have played 34 League games since then without losing — but Leicester are their closest challengers this season, albeit 10 points adrift, and Rodgers said: ‘As a coach, you know it (the run) is going to end at some time so why not be the team that tries to do it? That’s the whole idea... You want to be the team who can go out there and
achieve that. You know they’re a very resilient team. They have shown (even) if they’re not playing at their best they still get the results somehow. That’s always the mark of a team with a winning mentality.