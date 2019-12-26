Rodgers determined to flatten Klopp's stars









Brendan Rodgers has urged Leicester City to become the team who stop Liverpool going a year unbeaten in the Premier League this evening. Photo: Kerstin Joensson/AP Photo Brendan Rodgers has urged Leicester City to become the team who stop Liverpool going a year unbeaten in the Premier League this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s League leaders have not tasted defeat in the competition since they lost 2-1 at Manchester City on January 3, though the Reds still missed out on the title by a point. Liverpool have played 34 League games since then without losing — but Leicester are their closest challengers this season, albeit 10 points adrift, and Rodgers said: ‘As a coach, you know it (the run) is going to end at some time so why not be the team that tries to do it? That’s the whole idea... You want to be the team who can go out there and achieve that. You know they’re a very resilient team. They have shown (even) if they’re not playing at their best they still get the results somehow. That’s always the mark of a team with a winning mentality.

‘You have to look at them and Manchester City as two of the top teams you’ll have seen at this level. We were part of the process at Liverpool when we were there (Rodgers was manager from 2012-15) and for the next couple of years Jurgen continued to build on that. Then the owners put in investment that brings it to the next level in terms of wingers, goalkeepers, centre-half ... a great opportunity to consistently play at the highest level.’

Liverpool return to domestic action as FIFA’s Club World Cup winners, having beaten the Brazilians of Flamengo in Qatar last Saturday.

Klopp, meanwhile, has described the Premier League’s holiday schedule as a ‘crime’ — even though he admits he has benefited from the Christmas fixture list.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has been openly critical of a programme that gives Liverpool an extra 24 hours’ rest between today’s trip to Leicester and Sunday’s home clash with Wolves.

The defending champions are forced to play on Friday and Sunday.

Klopp said: ‘None of the managers have a problem playing on Boxing Day, but playing on the 26th and then 28th, this is a crime. It’s absolutely not OK but we still have it. This year we play 26th and 29th and it is like a holiday. I understand all those saying it should not happen. Sports science gives you nothing to deal with this. The body needs a specific amount of time to go again. That is science. But we ignore it.’

Daily Mail