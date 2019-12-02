Brendan Rodgers has turned Leicester City into serious title contenders, according to Pep Guardiola whose Manchester City side slipped three points behind them at the weekend.
While Guardiola's champions were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw at Newcastle United, leaving them 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, Leicester secured a last-gasp 2-1 win over Everton the following day to cut the gap to eight.
Leicester, who won the title in the 2015-16 season against odds of 5,000-1, have won six matches in a row in the league. Since Rodgers replaced Claude Puel in February, no other team outside of Liverpool and City have amassed as many points.
"I think it's typical for this league and the history that it involves many teams," Guardiola, who takes his side to Burnley on Tuesday knowing they need to put a long winning run together, told a news conference.
"Leicester are doing incredibly well. Last season when Brendan Rodgers took over they changed he way they play.