Roma's Juan Jesus was racially abused on social media by a fan. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo

ROME – Roma have issued a lifetime stadium ban to one of its fans for directing racist abuse against one of the club's players, Brazilian defender Juan Jesus. Juan Jesus received the insults via private messages on Instagram. He posted a screenshot and urged his club to take action.

"@officialasroma You already know what to do with a fan like this. #notoracism. Proud to be what I am," the 28-year-old, who has been with Roma since 2016, wrote.

The club reacted on Twitter, writing late on Thursday that the fan's account was reported to police and Instagram, and its owner would never again be admitted to an AS Roma game.

The account appeared to be no longer active on Friday.