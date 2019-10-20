ROME – Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira was subjected to racist abuse from AS Roma fans during a 0-0 draw in Serie A on Sunday.
Italian news network ANSA reported that the 21-year-old was targeted with monkey chants by travelling supporters at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
"I heard it but I don't want to talk about it. This happens too often, it shouldn't be this way," Vieira told Rai Sport.
The chants were heard coming from the away end, occupied by around 2000 Roma fans, during the first half.
The abuse continued and was noted by fourth official Antonio Giua.