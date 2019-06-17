Francesco Totti announced that he will be leaving his managerial role at the club earlier today. Photo: Remo Casilli/Reuters

ROME – Former Roma star Francesco Totti quit his position within the management of the club where he spent his whole career on Monday but added his departure was not to be considered a definitive farewell. "Today I have announced with an email to the chief executive officer (James Pallotta) that I am resigning from Roma's staff," Totti said at a press conference at the Italian Olympic committee (CONI) in Rome. "I hoped this day would never come."

The 42-year-old made his debut with the Giallorossi at 16 in 1993, helped them win the 2001 Serie A title and ended his playing career in May 2017. He then entered the club's background staff.

Totti won the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

"Taking this decision was very difficult," he said. "But it was not my fault because I never had the chance to express myself and to be involved in a sporting project.

"I will now take other avenues and when another ownership will be willing to count on me I will be ready."

Totti said his decision stemmed from a bad relationship with Franco Baldini, who in 2016 returned to Roma for a third term in the management team, and president Pallotta, a US entrepreneur who has been in charge since 2012.

He also complained about the frequent absence of the president and about the club's unwillingness to appoint him as sporting director.

Roma closed the season in sixth place and qualified for the Europa League. They last week appointed Portuguese Paulo Fonseca as coach for next term after Claudio Ranieri replaced Eusebio Di Francesco as an interim boss mid-season.

dpa