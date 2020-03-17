Romanian FA to ask UEFA for Euro 2020 postponement

Romania's football federation (FRF) said on Monday it will ask UEFA to postpone the Euro 2020 tournament over the coronavirus outbreak during an emergency video-conference call organised by European soccer's governing body on Tuesday.

The Romanian capital Bucharest is one of the 12 host cities for the tournament which is scheduled for June 12 to July 12.

"Protecting the football family and active participation in the measures recommended by the Romanian government and international authorities for the protection of public health is one of the FRF's main responsibilities at this moment," FRF said in a statement.

FRF President Razvan Burleanu, who will take part in the video-conference call, will ask UEFA to postpone the European Championship, saying such a move would allow competitions at national level to be concluded.

The Italian FA said on Sunday that it would ask for Euro 2020 to be postponed in the hope of being able to complete the Serie A season.