Ronaldinho loses appeal for release from house arrest

ASUNCION - Ronaldinho has been ordered to remain under house arrest in Paraguay after an appeal court judge refused a request to release the former Barcelona star and his brother.

The 40-year-year-old and his older sibling Roberto Assis spent more than a month in prison for allegedly entering the South American country with fake passports, reports Xinhua news agency.

In April, the pair were relocated to the four-star Palmaroga Hotel in the capital Asuncion after agreeing to pay $1.6 million in bail.

Local media reported that the failed appeal means the brothers will be kept in preventative detention for up to six months, pending a trial.

Ronaldinho and Assis travelled to Paraguay on March 4 to participate in a children's charity event and promote a new book. They were arrested later that day on accusations of using false travel documents.