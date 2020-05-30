Ronaldo, Giggs, Scholes in Solskjaer's United six-a-side squad

LONDON - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pretty clear on what a six-a-side squad consisting of the club legends he played with would look like. Solskjaer may currently be tasked with the unenviable job of rebuilding United as they have failed to mount a serious title challenge in seven years but he also spent 11 years at Old Trafford when the club dominated English and European football.

Talking to United's official YouTube channel, Solskjaer picked Edwin Van Der Saar ahead of Peter Schmeichel as goalkeeper of the squad. Both are considered two of the greatest goalkeepers of all time to play in the Premier League and helped United to Champions League wins.

He then chose midfield magicians Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, both of whom spent their entire careers playing for United after graduating from the club's youth system as part of the famous Class of 92 alongwith David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt.

For defensive bite, Solskjaer chose centre back Jaap Stam and former United captain Roy Keane. "I'd have to have Jaap at the back. Giggsy would play with his skills. Cristiano, me, Keano and Scholsey. How many is that?"

Solskjaer considered the likes of Teddy Sheringham, Andy Cole and Ruud Van Nistlerooy in the attackers' role. All three had decorated careers playing for United but in the end decided that it is hard to give anyone a nod ahead of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.