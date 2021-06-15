Ronaldo moves past Platini as all-time leading scorer at Euros

BUDAPEST – Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice against Hungary to move beyond France's Michel Platini as the record goalscorer at European Championship finals, taking his tally to 11 at the Puskas Area in Budapest on Tuesday. Ronaldo and Platini had been locked on nine goals apiece before the tournament, but the Portuguese winger's double late on against the Hungarians added to his growing tally of records.

Ronaldo had missed a superb opportunity in the first half when he fired over from close range with the goal at his mercy. But when offered the chance from the penalty spot on 87 minutes, he made no mistake. He rifled the ball into the corner of the net and set off for one of his trademark celebrations, which drew plenty of whistles from the capacity 67,000 mostly Hungarian fans in the stadium.